News Ticker

Trump considers sanctions against Russia

Posted on April 9, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Politics // 0 Comments

The US President Donald Trump  (illustration) is discussing with members of his administration the possibility of introducing sanctions against Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian government, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday.

The United Nations Ambassador Nikki Harley said there can be no peace in Syria with Assad in power. “There’s not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “Regime change is something that we think is going to happen because all of the parties are going to see that Assad is not the leader that needs to be taking place for Syria.

About Europe correspondent (128 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: