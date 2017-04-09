Trump considers sanctions against Russia

The US President Donald Trump (illustration) is discussing with members of his administration the possibility of introducing sanctions against Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian government, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday.

The United Nations Ambassador Nikki Harley said there can be no peace in Syria with Assad in power. “There’s not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “Regime change is something that we think is going to happen because all of the parties are going to see that Assad is not the leader that needs to be taking place for Syria.