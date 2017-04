Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi is to declare a three-month state of emergency after Isis attacks on two Coptic churches kills at least 43.

Pres. Trump tweets that he has "great confidence" Egypt's president will "handle situation properly": https://t.co/5TQ8k0YW7F pic.twitter.com/Y4ICcQmE7t — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 9, 2017

Twin bombings during packed services at churches in the cities of Alexandria and Tanta came as worshippers were celebrating Palm Sunday – the start of one of the most holy weeks in the Christian calendar.

BREAKING: Egypt's President Sisi to declare three-month state of emergency — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 9, 2017