Secretary Tillerson before meeting with FM Lavrov: Looking forward to an open exchange to better define the U.S.-Russia relationship. pic.twitter.com/pcWRIhyvnl — Department of State (@StateDept) April 12, 2017

After the formal talks Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov invited his US counterpart Rex Tillerson for a working lunch. The international press is waiting for the briefing of the Russian Ministry (@MID_RF) at 15:00 Moscow time to get an opportunity to ask questions about the visit.

Lavrov trolls Tillerson a bit, says recent US-Russian disagreements come at a time when main posts at State Dept are not filled pic.twitter.com/olFsUfX8Ph — Yeganeh Torbati (@yjtorbati) April 12, 2017

The press-briefing of Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova was declared ahead of the meeting, so far no changes have been introduced.