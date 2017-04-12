Mogherini to visit Moscow soon

According to Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs Sergei Lavrov invited the EU top diplomat Federcia Mogherini to visit Moscow on the 24th of April.

24 апреля по приглашению С.В.Лаврова Россию с рабочим визитом посетит Ф.Могерини https://t.co/EU9I2Py0CV

April 12, 2017

Federica Mogherini press service confirms the upcoming visit to Moscow.