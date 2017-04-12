News Ticker

Mogherini to visit Moscow soon

April 12, 2017

According to Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs Sergei Lavrov invited the EU top diplomat Federcia Mogherini to visit Moscow on the 24th of April.

Federica Mogherini press service confirms the upcoming visit to Moscow.

 

