Mogherini to visit Moscow soon Posted on April 12, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments According to Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs Sergei Lavrov invited the EU top diplomat Federcia Mogherini to visit Moscow on the 24th of April. 24 апреля по приглашению С.В.Лаврова Россию с рабочим визитом посетит Ф.Могерини https://t.co/EU9I2Py0CV🇷🇺#РоссияЕС🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/dY3ffD9iUE — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) April 12, 2017 Federica Mogherini press service confirms the upcoming visit to Moscow. .@FedericaMog travels to #China #India and the #Russian Federation from 18 to 24 April. More about these visits ➡️https://t.co/Eb35FCwtBE — EU External Action (@eu_eeas) April 12, 2017 EU-RussiaFederica MogheriniMoscowSergey Lavrov
