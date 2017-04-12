News Ticker

Lavrov for counterterrorism coalition

Posted on April 12, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Security // 0 Comments

“I believe that you have come at the right time. Your visit provides an indispensable opportunity to frankly and honestly discuss the outlook for cooperation on these issues, primarily the creation of a broad counterterrorism coalition, as President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump have agreed to do,” – said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his welcoming speech to his US counterpart Rex Tillerson.

“This is especially important at a time when, as far as we know, not all key positions in the US Department of State have been filled and hence it is not easy to quickly receive clarification on current and future issues,” – Lavrov continued.

“More than once, we have reaffirmed our readiness for a constructive and equal dialogue and cooperation based on respect for the legitimate interests of the other. This has been our consistent policy that is fully in keeping with international law and does not depend on current trends or a false choice, such as “you are either with us or against us.”

Tonight Sergei Lavrov will hold a press conference on the results on the meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

