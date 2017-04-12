Putin received Tillerson in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin received in the Kremlin the head of the US State Department, Rex Tillerson, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who reported to the Russian president on the results of the joint negotiations according to press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. However he declined to reveal the issues discussed during the meeting, lasting two hours.

“There is a certain probability. You know that there are negotiations between the RF Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of State, if during the day they consider it expedient to report on the results of these negotiations to the head of state, we will inform you accordingly,” – said Peskov ahead of US Secretary of State visit to Moscow, commenting on the possible reception of Tillerson by president Putin in Kremlin.

During the final press conference with Lavrov, Tillerson confirmed the launch of a working group aiming to resolve the problems in the relations between US and Russia.

Тиллерсон подтвердил создание рабочей группы РФ и США по решению проблем в отношениях https://t.co/hGAcc4vTts pic.twitter.com/q9x3m2odab — ТАСС (@tass_agency) April 12, 2017