May to end EU ‘free movement’ to UK

April 20, 2017

May UK ParlmThe UK Prime Minister Theresa May will make a pledge ahead of the June 8 election to end European Union free movement of people into Britain, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing unidentified party sources.

May will also include pledges in her election manifesto to pull out of both the EU Single market and European Court of Justice, the newspaper said.

May surprised allies, opponents and financial markets on Tuesday, 18.04.2017, when she called an early  election for June 8.

