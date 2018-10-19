Google and eBay aim to defeat wildlife traffic

Leading websites Google and eBay are fighting the sale of rare creatures and their body parts over the internet in an illicit market worth millions of pounds. Illicit wildlife trade is the fourth largest black market in the world, worth $20 billion annually, impacting more than 7,000 species of animals and plants.

A recent investigation by the International Fund for Animal Welfare discovered online ads for ivory, rhino horn, live big cats, orangutans and gorillas as well as the skins from tigers, lions, cheetahs and leopards. Parrots, owls and birds of prey are also being sold in high numbers along with turtles and tortoises.

Nowadays the fight against using cyber technologies for profits of illegal wildlife is bringing together government bodies, conservation campaigning organisations and the major internet names in increased efforts to stop to systemic damages to spices.

The leading players of the among IT companies expressed their confidence that the way e-commerce, technology and social media companies are working together will end the global criminal network.

 

