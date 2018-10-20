Saudi Arabia admits Jamal Khashoggi was killed

Saudi Arabia has confirmed Jamal Khashoggi (pictured) was killed inside the consulate in Istanbul after a “fight broke out”.

According to Saudi state television, the fight broke out between Mr Khashoggi and people who met him in the consulate, leading to his death.

The country’s public prosecutor has said that 18 Saudis have been arrested so far in connection with the journalist’s death.

One of Saudi Arabia’s top intelligence officials, Ahmed El Asiri, has been sacked, as has royal court adviser Al-Qahtani.

Mr Khashoggi went missing on 2 October, during a visit to the consulate to get marriage papers. There is a CCTV footage of him entering the Consulate.

