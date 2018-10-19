“Real” risks of returning violence in Ireland

In spite of the absence of a proposal by any political party to establish conventional border structure dividing the island of Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has considered necessary to give European leaders his warning of related risks of returning to a hard border.

Speaking at a press conference while concluding Brexit Summit in Brussels Mr Varadkar said he decided to make clear that the Irish Government was not exaggerating its concerns about the consequences of a no deal for Northern Ireland and the erection of a border.

Taoiseach described his vision using recent Irish Times, which reminded of the bombing of a customs post in 1972 and which Mr Varadkar showed to European leaders at dinner, as “a useful prop to demonstrate to all the European leaders the extent to which the concerns about the re-emergence of a hard border and the possibility of a return to violence are very real”.

The family of a man who died in an IRA attack on a customs post in 1972 fear any return of the Northern Ireland Border after Brexit will lead to an upsurge in violence https://t.co/JAU30sF0JV — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) October 17, 2018

“I just wanted to make sure that there was no sense in the room that in any way anyone in the Irish Government was exaggerating the real risk of a return to violence in Ireland,” Mr Varadkar said.