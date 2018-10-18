EU leaders call Barnier to continue effort

At the European Council (Art. 50) working dinner on 17 October 2018, EU27 leaders reviewed the state of the negotiations with the UK.

PM @Theresa_May's first evening at #EUCouncil has included meetings with @EmmanuelMacron and @CampaignforLeo about the progress that has been made in Brexit negotiations. pic.twitter.com/zIeHxr61xt — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 17, 2018

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister May updated the leaders on the UK perspective of the negotiations.

EU27 leaders reaffirmed their full confidence in Michel Barnier as the negotiator and their determination to stay united. They also noted that, despite intensive negotiations, not enough progress has been achieved.

BREAKING: We need "much more time" for an orderly Brexit but will continue to work "calmly and patiently" in the coming weeks, Michel Barnier says https://t.co/1LUhYtNOIO pic.twitter.com/uJUttVyX1k — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) October 17, 2018

The European Council (Art. 50) called on the Union negotiator to continue his efforts to reach an agreement in accordance with previously agreed European Council guidelines.

The leaders declared their readiness to convene a European Council, if and when the Union negotiator reports that decisive progress has been made.