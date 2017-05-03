Taoiseach adopts Brexit negociations plan

The Irish Government has adopted a Contingency Framework identifying key policy issues to be managed by Government Departments arising from the referendum vote in the UK to leave the EU.

“The result of the Referendum means that the people of the UK have declared their wish to leave the EU. It is important to be clear: the UK has not actually left the EU. Until it formally withdraws from the Union, the UK remains a full Member, with all of its existing rights and obligations,” – The Taoiseach said.

“Today’s result marks the beginning of a new phase of negotiated withdrawal – one that is expected to take place over at least two years and possibly longer.”

Businesses can continue to trade as normal and people can continue to travel as normal between Ireland and the UK, including Northern Ireland.”

“In the meantime, the Government has adopted an initial Contingency Framework to map out the key issues that will be most important to Ireland in the coming weeks and months. This will be an iterative process as issues emerge and recede in the course of negotiations.”