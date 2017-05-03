Elections: Macron-Le Pen key TV debate
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen – the elections’ major contestants – meet in a decisive TV debate head to head before Sunday’s decisive second-round vote to choose France’s next president.
The debate is called ‘historical’ in many way, also because first time there are no representatives of two major political parties: Republicans (conservatives) and Socialists.
In spite of the call of both major political forces to drop the ballot in favor of Macron in a tactical vote to prevent Front National to ascend presidency, there is still a lot of deception and abstention awaited the day of elections on 7th May. Still a lot of French votes do not see as their future President neither of the uprunners.
Both candidates hope to attract votes from the candidates fallen out from race.
