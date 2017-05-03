Elections: Macron-Le Pen key TV debate

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen – the elections’ major contestants – meet in a decisive TV debate head to head before Sunday’s decisive second-round vote to choose France’s next president.

The debate is called ‘historical’ in many way, also because first time there are no representatives of two major political parties: Republicans (conservatives) and Socialists.

In spite of the call of both major political forces to drop the ballot in favor of Macron in a tactical vote to prevent Front National to ascend presidency, there is still a lot of deception and abstention awaited the day of elections on 7th May. Still a lot of French votes do not see as their future President neither of the uprunners.

Tous les travailleurs auront une hausse de pouvoir d'achat. #2017LeDébat pic.twitter.com/g1FzHRxpju — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 3, 2017

Both candidates hope to attract votes from the candidates fallen out from race.

"Je ne supporte plus la culpabilisation permanente des Français !" 👉🏻 https://t.co/S2JE2NowzZ pic.twitter.com/CDWIvo2X5t — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) May 3, 2017