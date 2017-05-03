News Ticker

Elections: Macron-Le Pen key TV debate

Posted on May 3, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen – the elections’ major contestants – meet in a decisive TV debate head to head before Sunday’s decisive second-round vote to choose France’s next president.

The debate is called ‘historical’ in many way, also because first time there are no representatives of two major political parties: Republicans (conservatives) and Socialists.

In spite of the call of both major political forces to drop the ballot in favor of Macron in a tactical vote to prevent Front National to ascend presidency, there is still a lot of deception and abstention awaited the day of elections on 7th May. Still a lot of French votes do not see as their future President neither of the uprunners.

Both candidates hope to attract votes from the candidates fallen out from race.

About Europe correspondent (213 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: