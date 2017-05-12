Blair: Ireland as a ‘special case’

Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal requires amendment in the wake of Brexit as it contains references to the EU, former British prime minister Tony Blair said.

Blair helped oversee the agreement between Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists, which brought an end to three decades of bloodshed that killed 3,600 people, in one of the biggest achievements of his 10 years in power.

“The Good Friday or Belfast Agreement was formulated on the assumption that both countries were part of the EU … Some of the language will therefore require amendment because of Brexit,” Blair told a gathering of center-right European People’s Party, according to comments published on his web site.

“With goodwill, including from our European partners, this should be achievable with the minimum of difficulty,” he said.

Here's what Tony Blair means when he says bits of the Good Friday Agreement will have to be changed pic.twitter.com/YAM7IYajpA — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) May 12, 2017