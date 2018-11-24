EU delegation in Turkmenistan

Following a decision of Federica Mogherini, the head of the European External Action Service (EEAS) the EU will open a Delegation in Turkmenistan. This will take the number of EU Delegations around the world to 141 in total.

“Fast changing regional dynamics and the growing importance of sustainable connectivity between Europe and Asia bring Central Asia to the centre of our attention. Countries in the region, especially Turkmenistan, are increasingly looking to the EU as a reliable partner for reforms, modernisation and to face the global challenges of today”, Federica Mogherini said. ‘And the European Union is keen as well to strengthen its cooperation with the region. By opening a new Delegation, we are responding positively to this demands and sending a strong signal to the Turkmen and European citizens about our engagement.”

“The establishment of a new Delegation in Ashgabat will enable the European Union to step up political, economic and sectoral dialogue and cooperation with Turkmenistan. The decision reflects the EU’s wish to fully engage with Turkmenistan in areas of strategic interest such as security, human rights, energy, climate, and the rule of law” EEAS.

“The decision by the High Representative/Vice-President follows the agreement of the Commission and the Council of the European Union and will be implemented in the course of 2019” EEAS.

