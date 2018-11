Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a statement on Gibraltar, ending the 11-hours long drama over the Rock, in his speech he explained the significance of the territory for Spain. However he started his announcement with a declaration of the Brexit Summit, taking place in Brussels tomorrow, and agreement of his government to endorse Brexit deal.

