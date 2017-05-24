Trump visits Vatican

Pope Francis urged U.S. President Donald Trump to be a peacemaker and the US President Donald Trump promised he would not forget the pontiff’s message, after both talked privately for about 30 minutes with interpreters.

Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world. pic.twitter.com/JzJDy7pllI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2017

Francis then gave the President a small sculptured olive tree and told him through the interpreter that it symbolized peace.

“It is my desire that you become an olive tree to construct peace,” the Pope said, speaking in Spanish.

“We can use peace” – Trump responded to Pope.

Pope gives Trump letter on climate change during Vatican meeting: https://t.co/pSd1Oo0Ma2 pic.twitter.com/kUepz8NoWD — The Hill (@thehill) May 24, 2017

Francis also gave Trump a signed copy of his 2017 peace message whose title is “Nonviolence – A Style of Politics for Peace,” and a copy of his 2015 encyclical letter on the need to protect the environment from the effects of climate change.

“Well, I’ll be reading them,” Trump said.

Trump gave the pope a boxed set of five first-edition books by murdered U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

As Trump and the pope said goodbye at the door of the study, Trump told the pope: “Thank you, thank you. I won’t forget what you said.”

The meeting with the pope was the third stop on a nine-day foreign tour.