Moldovan diplomats expel Russian conterparts

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has expressed outrage following the Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s decision to expel five Russian diplomats. The president called it a “direct provocation.”

“I want to say that I am deeply embarrassed by this unfriendly step [taken] by the Moldovan diplomatic service and condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Dodon wrote in a Facebook post.

The Moldovan leader went on to say that advocates of closer ties with the EU were apparently “so incensed by the success the president managed to achieve in the recent months that they decided to make a direct provocation,” which could result in a “serious deterioration” of bilateral relations with Russia.