Gulen to be stripped of Turkey’s passport

Turkey announced it would strip 130 persons of citizenship for allerged militant links, including the U.S.-based cleric Muhammed Fethullah Gülen blamed for ingeneering last July’s coup, unless they all return to the country within three months.

In a list of what it called fugitives from justice, the interior ministry named Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers Faysal Sariyildiz and Tugba Hezer, and former HDP lawmaker Ozdal Ucer.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has repeatedly denied involvement in the coup and publically condemned it.

