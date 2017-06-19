EU concerned about humanitarian crisis in Iraq

In light of recent developments, the Council discussed and adopted conclusions on Iraq. In its conclusions, the Council commends the Iraqi Government of Prime Minister al-Abadi and the Iraqi security forces for the significant advances they have made in the military campaign against Da’esh over the past months. It also reiterates its steadfast support for Iraq’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Council emphasises the importance of an inclusive process of reconciliation both at national and local level, and the need to make tangible progress on political reforms to enable full national reconciliation.

The EU has expressed its highest concern about the humanitarian situation in Iraq. The EU remains fully engaged through its humanitarian assistance, with € 159 million in 2016 and EUR 42 million in 2017 so far for humanitarian support to populations moist affected by the conflict.

This is enough heartbreak for 30 generations in one image. "A toddler stumbles among victims shot by snipers as they fled west Mosul." pic.twitter.com/Hz2ZE0JXmF — Derryzur (@Derryzur) June 19, 2017