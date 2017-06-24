EU-UK expats future on cards

Mr Tusk, who represents the other EU 27 nations, said the EU would “analyse line by line” the UK’s proposals when they were published in full but his “first impression is that the UK’s offer is below our expectations and that it risks worsening the situation of citizens”.

And Joseph Muscat, the prime minister of Malta – who currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU – warned of people being “treated differently” depending on date they arrived in the UK.

Supposedly the UK has put forward a different approach towards the EU expats, who settled in the country in different waves of the block’s enlargement. The biggest community of the EU citizens in the UK is Polish, which has grown rapidly after the country was granted a EU member status in 2004. There are an estimated 831,000 Polish-born residents in 2015 – a jump of almost three-quarters of a million compared to the number in 2004 – the year the country joined the EU.

PM Theresa May says she'll set out how UK proposes to protect rights of EU citizens living in Britain after #Brexit https://t.co/HCz359J5Xp pic.twitter.com/3Bg3mMVrfi — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 22, 2017