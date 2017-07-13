“Acceptable” arrangement for Gibraltar

During his visit to the UK Spain’s King Felipe said he was confident that an acceptable arrangement could be worked out with Britain over the future of Gibraltar, a British territory since Utrecht Treaty 1713 that Spain is eager to receive back.

The PM welcomes King Felipe and Queen Letizia to the UK for the #SpainStateVisit pic.twitter.com/Q4iWkYY9xk — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) July 12, 2017

The future of Gibraltar, a rock in the southern Spain captured by Britain in 1704, and its 30,000 inhabitants is set to be a major point of contention in Brexit negotiations.

Addressing members of both houses of parliament during the first Spanish state visit to Britain in 31 years, Felipe said both countries had overcome “estrangements, rivalries and disputes” in the past.