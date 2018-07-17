Russia ready to prolong START nuclear treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he informed U.S. President Donald Trump about Russia readiness to extend the New START nuclear treaty expiring in 2021.

“I reassured President Trump that Russia stands ready to extend this treaty, to prolong it, but we have to agree on the specifics at first, because we have some questions to our American partners,” Putin told Fox News in an interview after Helsinki summit with Trump.

The New START treaty, signed on April 8, 2010, agrees for deployable nuclear warheads and bombs to be capped at no more than 1,550. It limits deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and nuclear bombers to 700 and non-deployed ICBMs, SLBM and bombers to 800.

The treaty lasts for 10 years and can be extended by up to five years. The New START treaty gave both countries until February this year to reach the treaty limits.

