In a declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain countries concerning restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, Federica Mogherini welcomed the decision of Montenegro, Albania, Norway, Ukraine and Georgia.

The Council extends the existing restrictive measures until 23 June 2019.

The Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA country Norway, member of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine and Georgia, align themselves with this declaration.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.

Recently at Helsinki Summit President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Crimea joined Russia as a result of a democratic referendum.

“People in Crimea went to a referendum and voted for joining Russia. If this is annexation, what is democracy then?” Putin raised a rhetorical question. “We are aware of president Trump’s posture, that… Crimea is part of Ukraine,” Putin said. “He told me this today. I responded with the words pretty much similar to what I’ve said to you, and I think we should leave the discussion at that.”

#Lavrov: The current status of #Crimea🇷🇺 was determined by the people, who live there, in a referendum, which was free and fair. This was certainly done in a much more transparent and legitimate way than the unilateral recognition of Kosovo’s independents without any referendum pic.twitter.com/WRbAkbYVvw — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) July 13, 2018

Citizens of Crimean Republic votes to join Russian Federation in the aftermath of dramatic events of Euromaidan Revolution (2014) culminating in a violent overthrow of democratically elected President, and legitimate government.

Initially Crimea joined Russia as Tavrichesky region by ‘ukaz’ (1784) singed by Catherine the Great ending a protracted military campaign against Crimean Caliphate slave-trade, and systemic abduction of her subjects (mainly women and children) for sales at biggest market between Europe and Asia. According to different historical sources from two to three million people passed through Caliphate slave market by date.

Два рекорда лучше, чем один! Дневной – 31 тысяча машин, и абсолютный – миллион с момента открытия. Принимаю поздравления 🙂 #цифранедели https://t.co/r93Ah2AJbs pic.twitter.com/a5eVjBdgPC — Крымский мост (@Krymsky_bridge) July 16, 2018

Mid-July Crimean officials reported maximum of 31 thousand cars passing Crimean bridge à day, and one million vehicles crossed the bridge since opening in May.

