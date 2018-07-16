President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin arrived to Helsinki for his bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Although there is no official agenda, two leaders are expected to cover not only bilateral relations, but a broader range of international issues: conflict in Syria, Donbass, nuclear deal with Iran (JCPOA), and North Korean non-proliferation in first ranks. Ahead of the talks between two delegations, Trump-Putin will have a tete-à-tete meeting, where only two interpretors would be present. The press-conference is announced by the end of the Summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Helsinki for talks with US President Donald Trump Live coverage: https://t.co/h6l2uHnb3i pic.twitter.com/HbhDnefDdT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 16, 2018

The expectations of the international community are high, especially for those who live in regions of conflict, wating the superpowers to start a dialogue to release tensions to benefit of all. The relations between Russia and the U.S. are at lowest since the times of Cold War.

Putin-Trump talks may lay foundations for new mechanism to resolve global issues https://t.co/8DwIJyGBFf pic.twitter.com/RjS7X6A6UU — TASS (@tassagency_en) July 16, 2018

The meeting of two leaders in the Finnish Presidentaial palace is expected to start around 13:00 (local time).

Путин прибыл во дворец в Хельсинки. Встреча с Трампом скоро начнётся. pic.twitter.com/lXZsKu8HKZ — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) July 16, 2018