Russia warns about retaliation on US sanctions

Russia warned about the retaliation on new U.S. sanctions package against Kremlin approved by the House of Representatives unanimous vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. Russian appeared in the same context as Iran and North Korea, indicating the further degrade of already suffering a serious setback bilateral relations.

House overwhelmingly approves Russia sanctions bill that blocks Trump from being able to lift sanctions https://t.co/DP9z0aYLYi pic.twitter.com/vOOHSz2kzR — The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2017

“.. In fact, further degradation of bilateral cooperation is becoming inevitable,” -Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Russian Foreign Relations Committee and member of the ruling United Russia party, said on his Facebook page.

Russia was responded with the warning after the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions on Moscow and to force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers’ permission before easing any sanctions on Russia.

Moscow had initially hoped that President Trump administration would work to repair a relationship which has degraded to a post-Cold War low under President Obama administration, but has experienced a disappointment as allegations of anti-Russian campaign, launched by the US Democrats after losing the elections, have been winning grounds.

The allegations of Moscow interfered with last year’s U.S. presidential election and concerns over Trump associates’ Russia ties have confused the initial plan of a ‘restart’ with a new administration according to the to President Trump election promises.

Russian have been firmly denying any interference in the US elections campaign supporting Trump against Clinton.

“These developments have no reference to common sense, – the deputy Minister of foreign affairs Sergey Ryabkov commented in a Tweet (see below). – The authors and sponsors of these measures make a serious step towards destruction of perspectives of normalisation of the relations with Russia”. (Photo: illustration).