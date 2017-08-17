Juncker: deepest condolences to Barcelona
It is with profound sorrow and anguish that I have learnt of the terrorist attack that has struck at the heart of Barcelona this afternoon.
I send my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to Prime Minister Rajoy and the people of Spain. My thoughts are with the people of Barcelona.
I hold a special thought for the heroic people who responded by running towards danger to help others and to the security forces who are working to keep the population safe.
The Commission is at the full disposal of the authorities for any help or assistance necessary. This cowardly attack has deliberately targeted those enjoying life and sharing time with family and friends. We will never be cowed by such barbarism.”
