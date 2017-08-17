Juncker: deepest condolences to Barcelona

It is with profound sorrow and anguish that I have learnt of the terrorist attack that has struck at the heart of Barcelona this afternoon.

My thoughts are with the people of #Barcelona. We will never be cowed by such barbarism. https://t.co/NQEjjuyoev — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) August 17, 2017

I send my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to Prime Minister Rajoy and the people of Spain. My thoughts are with the people of Barcelona.

Footage emerges of people fleeing through a supermarket during #Barcelona attack Latest updates: https://t.co/qvnTTPt6DJ pic.twitter.com/Im2KgqFgkk — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 17, 2017

I hold a special thought for the heroic people who responded by running towards danger to help others and to the security forces who are working to keep the population safe.

#Barcelona attack latest: • 13 dead, official says

• 50 injured

• Man arrested Updates: https://t.co/uaauW6rmRZ pic.twitter.com/ps5NdgSN5t — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 17, 2017

The Commission is at the full disposal of the authorities for any help or assistance necessary. This cowardly attack has deliberately targeted those enjoying life and sharing time with family and friends. We will never be cowed by such barbarism.”

