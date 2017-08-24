Amsterdam, Zagreb in line for EU agencies

European cities from Amsterdam to Zagreb have lined up for deals including free rents, landmark buildings and tailor-made relocation services in a race to house two prestigious EU agencies that will leave London after Brexit.

19 cities fighting 2host @EMA_News hq after #Brexit. Sweet deals offered &political alliances made. https://t.co/j3k2dRUoT1 — Valentin Fulga M.D. (@valentinfulga) August 24, 2017

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Banking Authority (EBA) are both moving from Britain’s after the decision to leave the European Union in 2019, the bodies are promising to boost key industries and the local economies of their new hosts.

Brussels warned over chaos of removing agencies from Britain https://t.co/SzoNfLEplJ — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) August 18, 2017

The competition is impressive, with 19 cities trying to lure the EMA and eight shooting for the EBA. The EMA is the bigger prize, with 890 staff against under 170 at the EBA.

The agencies will bringing hundreds of skilled jobs, the EMA also attracts 36,000 experts each year to its meetings, making it a jack-pot for local hotels.

All these agencies do stuff that needs doing. Currently, we share the costs. Seems a good idea to me. https://t.co/sNRRM6lUrK — Roy Motteram (@RoyMotteram) August 24, 2017