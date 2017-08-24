Amsterdam, Zagreb in line for EU agencies
European cities from Amsterdam to Zagreb have lined up for deals including free rents, landmark buildings and tailor-made relocation services in a race to house two prestigious EU agencies that will leave London after Brexit.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Banking Authority (EBA) are both moving from Britain’s after the decision to leave the European Union in 2019, the bodies are promising to boost key industries and the local economies of their new hosts.
The competition is impressive, with 19 cities trying to lure the EMA and eight shooting for the EBA. The EMA is the bigger prize, with 890 staff against under 170 at the EBA.
The agencies will bringing hundreds of skilled jobs, the EMA also attracts 36,000 experts each year to its meetings, making it a jack-pot for local hotels.
Leave a Reply