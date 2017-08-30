On DPRK missile launch over Japan

“Today, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a missile over the island of Hokkaido, the first time the DPRK has fired what is thought to be a ballistic weapon over Japan. I express my full support to Japan and the people of Japan in the face of this direct threat” – says the text of the statement of Statement of the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini on the DPRK’s launch of a missile over Japan.

DPRK fired missile over Japan. "A serious threat to international peace and security" @FedericaMog Full Statement ➡️https://t.co/U4sciLJdip — EU External Action (@eu_eeas) August 29, 2017

“These actions constitute outright violations of the DPRK’s international obligations, as set out in several UN Security Council Resolutions, and represent a serious threat to international peace and security. As stressed by the EU Foreign Ministers last month, the DPRK must comply without delay, fully and unconditionally, with its obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and refrain from any further provocative action that could increase regional and global tensions.”

“The DPRK must engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue in order to defuse tension and to enable steps aimed at pursuing the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the full implementation of all relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The European Union is ready to support such a process in consultation with key partners.”

“We fully support calls for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council today. Unity of the international community in addressing this challenge is essential. The European Union will consider further appropriate response in close consultation with key partners and in line with UN Security Council deliberations.”