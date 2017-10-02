Spain crisis deepens rejecting Catalan’s vote

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont insists the region has won the right to statehood following a contentious referendum, in spite of riot police crack down on votes.

#BREAKING Injured after the Spanish police charge up to 844 #CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/tz3PcP4bvs — Catalan News (@catalannews) October 1, 2017

Puigdemont said the door had been opened to a unilateral declaration of independence.

Catalan officials later underlined that 90% of those who voted backed independence in Sunday’s vote, with the turnout of 42.3%.

Police chased out of Catalan town by angry crowd#CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/MFHdKGE2LY — Press TV (@PressTV) October 1, 2017

Spain’s constitutional court had banned the vote, and hundreds of people were injured as riot police used force to try to block voting, and seize ballot boxes.

Spanish press now engaged in a campaign to discredit the #CatalanReferendum vote, with claims of some people voting twice. However the result follows numerous polls in the days before. which predicted over 80% for 'Yes'–before extensive outrage at police violence, censorship. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 1, 2017

National guards stormed into polling stations to remove ballot papers and boxes, but Catalans demonstrated tenacity to move stations to the other places. The Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Catalans had been tricked into participation in an illegal vote.

#Police response proportional, says Rajoy at press conference on Sunday where questions were prohibited. ➡️ https://t.co/GQe8VaNduO. — Catalan News (@catalannews) October 1, 2017