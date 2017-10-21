Brent Stirton – wildlife photographer of the year

The Natural History Museum recognized Brent Stirton, who shoots mainly for National Geographi c, as the 2017 Wildlife photographer of the year for his harrowing images of the carnage left behind by illegal hunting.

“To make such a tragic scene almost majestic in its sculptural power deserves the highest award,” competition judge Roz Kidman Cox said in a press release. “There is a rawness, but there is also great poignancy and therefore dignity in the fallen giant. It’s also symbolic of one of the most wasteful, cruel and unnecessary environmental crimes, one that needs to provoke the greatest public outcry.”

“The great thing with this competition is it just means that, you know, your work gets another life, or it gets seen by that many more people,” Stirton said. “The issue gets a certain longevity.”

There are only 5,000 black rhinos left in the world, their numbers decimated by poaching.