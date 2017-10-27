Birth of Catalan Republic

The Declaration of Catalan Republic took place after the debate in the parliament in Barcelona, and a subsequent vote: with 70 yes, 10 no, and 2 blanc ballots.

The Parliament of Catalonia constitutes the Catalan Republic, as an independent, sovereign, democratic, social State under the rule of law pic.twitter.com/RW5xck7PYN — Catalan Government (@catalangov) October 27, 2017

Spanish lawmakers intend to adopt extraordinary measures to seize control of a big part of Catalonia’s autonomous powers in an attempt to end the region’s bid for independence. In anticipation of application of Article 155, stripping it from its powers, Catalans declared independence as they explained previously in an open letter to Spanish government.

President @KRLS: "It is the Parliament's duty to proceed on the application of Article 155 against Catalonia" https://t.co/VSwUWCIhty pic.twitter.com/j7m8YkaETI — Catalan Government (@catalangov) October 26, 2017