Birth of Catalan Republic

October 27, 2017

The Declaration of Catalan Republic took place after the debate in the parliament in Barcelona, and a subsequent vote: with 70 yes, 10 no, and 2 blanc ballots.

Spanish lawmakers intend to adopt extraordinary measures to seize control of a big part of Catalonia’s autonomous powers in an attempt to end the region’s bid for independence. In anticipation of application of Article 155, stripping it from its powers, Catalans declared independence as they explained previously in an open letter to Spanish government.

 

