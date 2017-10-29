News Ticker

Unionists attack Catalan police

Posted on October 29, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights, News // 0 Comments

An impressive demonstration of hundreds of thousands of supporters of a unified Spain who came to Barcelona from all over the Kingdom  became the biggest show of force yet by the so-called ‘silent majority’  watching as regional political leaders resurrected Catalan independence abolished by Franco dictatorship.

The unionist march in main streets of Barcelona degraded into multiple clashes with Catalan police, and offensives against local inhabitants. A lot of alerts were shared via social media by Catalans, concerned by the imported outbreak of violence, incompatible with their mentality, and lifestyle. Many of attacher of Catalans were decorated by fascists signs and symbols.

The group of unionist-aggressors turned their anger and frustration on the passing by pedestrians, including a Sikh, walking along the street of Barcelona.

