Unionists attack Catalan police

An impressive demonstration of hundreds of thousands of supporters of a unified Spain who came to Barcelona from all over the Kingdom became the biggest show of force yet by the so-called ‘silent majority’ watching as regional political leaders resurrected Catalan independence abolished by Franco dictatorship.

Spaniards today in the center of Barcelona beating Catalans.None arrested.All normal; autonomy has been suspended pic.twitter.com/zlIZEdTr1b — Help Catalonia 🎗 (@CataloniaHelp2) October 29, 2017

The unionist march in main streets of Barcelona degraded into multiple clashes with Catalan police, and offensives against local inhabitants. A lot of alerts were shared via social media by Catalans, concerned by the imported outbreak of violence, incompatible with their mentality, and lifestyle. Many of attacher of Catalans were decorated by fascists signs and symbols.

Demonstrators of unionist parties PP, PSOE and Ciudadanos attack Catalan autonomous police now. Look their eyes. Do you like to be Catalan ? pic.twitter.com/D3Dk42bwyL — Help Catalonia 🎗 (@CataloniaHelp2) October 29, 2017

The group of unionist-aggressors turned their anger and frustration on the passing by pedestrians, including a Sikh, walking along the street of Barcelona.

Catalan Sikh person attacked by

xenophob. Spain unionists at march against Catalonia independence. Open your eyes,EU pic.twitter.com/NuHSlCp2Vc — David d'Enterria *X (@denterd) October 29, 2017