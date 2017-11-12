Catalonia: “Freedom to political prisoners!”
750 000 people have rallied in Barcelona to protest against Spain’s detention of Catalan independence leaders, police estimate.
They shone phone torches in unison at sunset as calls were made to free eight regional ministers and two grassroots campaign leaders being held on remand.
Some of the detainees will be included on the list of a Catalan separatist party at next month’s snap election.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy plans visiting Barcelona on Sunday.
