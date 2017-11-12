Catalonia: “Freedom to political prisoners!”

750 000 people have rallied in Barcelona to protest against Spain’s detention of Catalan independence leaders, police estimate.

La vostra llum ens arriba fins a Brussel·les i il·lumina el camí que hem de continuar recorrent. Sou la nostra força #11nLlibertat pic.twitter.com/iDzZVIQim1 — Carles Puigdemont 🎗 (@KRLS) November 11, 2017

They shone phone torches in unison at sunset as calls were made to free eight regional ministers and two grassroots campaign leaders being held on remand.

Some of the detainees will be included on the list of a Catalan separatist party at next month’s snap election.

As I’ve said before, you’re gonna need a bigger jail, Rajoy. Here are thousands of cell phones being lit up at the march to demand freedom for #Catalonia's jailed politicians. #LliberatPresosPolitics https://t.co/YAnu5hmgyR — Tim Parfitt (@tjparfitt) November 11, 2017

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy plans visiting Barcelona on Sunday.

Rajoy coming to Barcelona on Sunday https://t.co/zKr0RQC1DN — Patrick Jackson (@patrickgjackson) November 11, 2017