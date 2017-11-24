News Ticker

Ireland attempts to influence UK to stay in Customs Union

Posted on November 24, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit // 0 Comments

“Their real aim is to try to get to a situation where either they try to force the United Kingdom as a whole to stay within the customs union, which is in their interests clearly,” Nigel Dodds, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Belfast North, told Sky News.

“Or, if they fail that, to at least force Northern Ireland to stay within the customs union and the single market, follow the rules of it, something then we’d have no say over, but we’d have to abide by the rules which would then bring about a united Ireland much easier.”

Ireland is attempting to force the UK, or at least Northern Ireland, to remain in the customs union after Brexit as they assess it suits their national interest, the deputy leader of the province’s Nigel Dodds Democratic Unionist Party said on Friday.

About Europe correspondent (571 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: