Record high subscription to UK universities

UK universities registered a record number of international student admissions this year – despite fears they may be dissuaded by Brexit consequences.

Official figures demonstrate the number of foreign students applying to British high education bodies is at the highest ever 70,945 – a two per cent rise on last year.

Record number of overseas students applied to UK universities this year, demonstrating the quality of our higher education system on the international stage #GlobalBritain https://t.co/o21Ldd2Ur1 — Change Britain (@Change_Britain) November 27, 2017

There is a five per cent rise in students applying from outside the Europe like the US and China and a small decrease in students from countries like Germany France and Italy.

Overall 2,090 more international students – who pay higher fees – applied to start undergraduate courses this autumn, a 2.8 per cent hike on last year.

They more than made up for the number of EU students applying that fell slightly by 650 students to 30,700.

International students pay much more than British and EU students currently – an average of £13,000 a year but the costs of doing a degree like medicine can rise to around £24,000 a year.