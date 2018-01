New Year 2018 for Iran started in gloom of loss of life: 10 people were shot in protests according to Iran state TV channel.

The Latest: Iran state TV says 10 killed in protests. https://t.co/nnGI2GP0pn — The Associated Press (@AP) January 1, 2018

Mass protests in Iran, started spontaneously the end of last year, represent utmost serious challenge to its cleric leadership since pro-reform unrest in 2009. Protesters call for more demonstrations across the country on Monday further indicating on profound crisis, leading to protracted period of instability.

4th day of #IranProtests and you know who hasn't said a single word or shown any solidarity yet? @FedericaMog or #EU! Your silence and refusal to stand on the side of those demanding their basic human rights & freedom is deafening! #Iran pic.twitter.com/7T5GAbD2sS — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) January 1, 2018