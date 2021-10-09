Danish not integrated migrants law proposal

Brussels 10.09.2021 The hardline former immigration minister Inger Støjberg has united with the Danish People’s Party (DF) on a plan to deport as many as 50,000 migrants by 2030, who are not respecting the laws and rules of the receiving society.

Glimrende fremlæggelse af Inger Støjberg på Folketingets talerstol af Ingers og @DanskDf1995 forslag om en udvandringslov for uintegrerede indvandrere 🇩🇰 #dkpol #ftlive #udvandringslov pic.twitter.com/nVnVzaN8lr — Peter Skaarup (@skaarup_df) October 7, 2021

Støjberg, being an independent Member of the Parliament after leaving the Liberal Party, has joined the DF party on a plan that could see as many as 70% of the people who have come to Denmark in the last few decades claiming refugee status or under family reunification rules would be expelled.

•Criminal record

•Long-term unemployment

•12 Months on benefits

•Failure to learn Danish

…All grounds for Deportation Under Støjberg's New Plan:

The proposal would lead to the deportation of migrants who have been unemployed for seven of the last ten years, have been on welfare benefits for more than 12 consecutive months, have not attained a certain proficiency in the Danish language, or have been convicted of a crime that resulted in a prison sentence of more than three-months, amongst other criteria.

According to a report from the Danish television broadcaster TV2, both Støjberg and the Danish People’s Party believe that under the conditions of the proposal, at least 50,000 migrants could face deportation.