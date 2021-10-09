Kunduz: EU mourns victims

Brussels 09.10.2021 “People were gathered for Friday prayers in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz, when a cowardly attack struck, killing more than 40 believers and reportedly injuring over 100. The European Union mourns with the families of the victims and wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery” the statement of the European External Actions Service reads.

Afghanistan: Authors of the cowardly attack on a mosque in Kunduz must be brought to justice.Rights & security of all Afghans regardless of ethnicity & religion have 2B protected.Continued terrorist attacks are a serious obstacle to stability & peace in 🇦🇫 https://t.co/HcDebXNSQe — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) October 9, 2021

“The perpetrators of this despicable crime, for which the terrorist group ‘ISIS-Khorasan’ claimed responsibility, must be brought to justice. The human rights of all Afghans, including the right to life and the rights of ethnic and religious minorities, have to be protected and respected”.

PT detail important, l’#EI affirme que le kamikaze de #Kunduz « fait partie des #Ouïghours que les #Taliban s’apprêtent à renvoyer en application des demandes de la #Chine et de sa politique contre les musulmans [au #Xinjiang #Turkestan] » pic.twitter.com/Rv1xWC9wEb — Wassim Nasr (@SimNasr) October 9, 2021

“Continued terrorist attacks are a serious obstacle to a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, where all Afghan citizens can feel safe and secure. The European Union remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and to supporting its people”.

The brutal attack against a Shia mosque in Kunduz is a terrible crime against innocent people and the holy religion of Islam. My prayers are with the victims and the families of the deceased. It is also a strong and painful reminder that terrorism in #Afghanistan is ongoing. — Ambassador von Brandt (@EUAmbAFG) October 9, 2021

Dozens of people have been killed in a suicide bombing attack at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern city of Kunduz during Friday prayers on October 9, the country’s worst bloodshed since the Taliban took over control in August.

The Islamic State of Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack through the same day via online communicatins.