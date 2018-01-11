UK politicians consider II referendum on Brexit
One of leading Brexit campaigners, the Member of European Parliament Nigel Farage (UKIP) said on he was warming to the idea of holding a second referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, arguing that another vote would see “Leave” win again and end the debate.
Aaron Banks, who bankrolled campaign to Leave, said there should be a second vote to confirm support for a clean break with the EU.
Arron Banks, the co-founder of influential pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, said: “If we do not act radically now, we will sleepwalk into a faux Brexit, in name only.
“True Brexiteers have been backed into a corner and the only option now is to go back to the polls and let the people shout from the rooftops their support of a true Brexit,” Banks said in a statement. “Leave would win by a landslide.”
The second referendum is not new to the EU. The Republic of Ireland was the only member state to hold a referendum on Lisbon Treaty. In a first vote held on 12 June 2008 the Treaty was rejected; however a second vote was held on 2 October 2009 – the second Lisbon referendum, the Lisbon Treaty was accepted.
