UK politicians consider II referendum on Brexit

One of leading Brexit campaigners, the Member of European Parliament Nigel Farage (UKIP) said on he was warming to the idea of holding a second referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, arguing that another vote would see “Leave” win again and end the debate.

Maybe, just maybe, we should have a second referendum on EU membership. It would kill off the issue for a generation once and for all. https://t.co/FQxniMi5MA — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 11, 2018

Aaron Banks, who bankrolled campaign to Leave, said there should be a second vote to confirm support for a clean break with the EU.

Arron Banks, the co-founder of influential pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, said: “If we do not act radically now, we will sleepwalk into a faux Brexit, in name only.

“True Brexiteers have been backed into a corner and the only option now is to go back to the polls and let the people shout from the rooftops their support of a true Brexit,” Banks said in a statement. “Leave would win by a landslide.”

Our campaign’s response to calls for a second referendum: pic.twitter.com/CAJ5vdu5l4 — LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) January 11, 2018

The second referendum is not new to the EU. The Republic of Ireland was the only member state to hold a referendum on Lisbon Treaty. In a first vote held on 12 June 2008 the Treaty was rejected; however a second vote was held on 2 October 2009 – the second Lisbon referendum, the Lisbon Treaty was accepted.