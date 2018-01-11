News Ticker

Johnson: nuclear deal is an accomplishment

Posted on January 11, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Politics // 0 Comments

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has entered polemics with the US requesting to propose a better alternative to the deal with Iran that curbs its nuclear programme.

Following talks in Brussels with his Iranian and European counterparts, he said the 2015 accord was a considerable accomplishment that was preventing Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Mr Johnson underlined that Islamic Republic has been fully  compliant with its obligations in the framework of the nuclear deal.

About Europe correspondent (665 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: