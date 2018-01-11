Johnson: nuclear deal is an accomplishment
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has entered polemics with the US requesting to propose a better alternative to the deal with Iran that curbs its nuclear programme.
Following talks in Brussels with his Iranian and European counterparts, he said the 2015 accord was a considerable accomplishment that was preventing Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.
Mr Johnson underlined that Islamic Republic has been fully compliant with its obligations in the framework of the nuclear deal.
