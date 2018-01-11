Johnson: nuclear deal is an accomplishment

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has entered polemics with the US requesting to propose a better alternative to the deal with Iran that curbs its nuclear programme.

The Iran nuclear deal makes the world safer. European partners were unanimous today in our determination to preserve the deal and tackle Iran’s disruptive behaviour. pic.twitter.com/dw8zwUXwS5 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 11, 2018

Following talks in Brussels with his Iranian and European counterparts, he said the 2015 accord was a considerable accomplishment that was preventing Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

"We greatly value the Iran nuclear deal."@BorisJohnson underlined support for #JCPOA #IranDeal during talks with Iranian and European leaders pic.twitter.com/ogrbtmfzji — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) January 11, 2018

Mr Johnson underlined that Islamic Republic has been fully compliant with its obligations in the framework of the nuclear deal.