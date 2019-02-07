May attempts to save Brexit deal
The European Union promised to cooperate with the British Prime minister Theresa May on “whether a way through can be found” to avoid the disruption of a no-deal Brexit after her visit to Brussels on Feburary, 7. However the EU Council president Donald Tusk admitted that there is “no break-through in sight“. The note about it was made in his Twitter micro blog.
Meanwhile the European Parliament speaker Antonio Tajani warned that ‘no-deal’ will be a “catastrophe“.
Theresa May ensured her government will deliver Brexit “on time”, and she will continue to negotiate with the EU in coming days.
The EU promised more talks on Brexit issue to avoid no-deal scenario, but there are no signs for readiness to re-negotiate the deal, endorsed by the EU Council the end last year.