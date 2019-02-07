May attempts to save Brexit deal

The European Union promised to cooperate with the British Prime minister Theresa May on “whether a way through can be found” to avoid the disruption of a no-deal Brexit after her visit to Brussels on Feburary, 7. However the EU Council president Donald Tusk admitted that there is “no break-through in sight“. The note about it was made in his Twitter micro blog.

Meeting PM @theresa_may on how to overcome impasse on #brexit. Still no breakthrough in sight. Talks will continue. pic.twitter.com/vn2CVybc1j — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) February 7, 2019

Meanwhile the European Parliament speaker Antonio Tajani warned that ‘no-deal’ will be a “catastrophe“.

We are weeks from an economic and human catastrophe. This is the reality of a no-deal Brexit.

The European Parliament has done its part and we need to continue to work together to avoid it. pic.twitter.com/x48Fwv3jvx — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) February 7, 2019

Theresa May ensured her government will deliver Brexit “on time”, and she will continue to negotiate with the EU in coming days.

"I'm clear that I am going to deliver Brexit, I'm going to deliver it on time, that's what I'm going to do for the British public – I'll be negotiating hard in the coming days to do just that." – PM @Theresa_May pic.twitter.com/z7Lo3YyzhZ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 7, 2019

The EU promised more talks on Brexit issue to avoid no-deal scenario, but there are no signs for readiness to re-negotiate the deal, endorsed by the EU Council the end last year.

#UPDATE Britain and the EU have agreed to hold more talks to try to avoid a no-deal #Brexit, after a "robust" meeting in Brussels between UK PM Theresa May and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker https://t.co/keBlH4GuR9 pic.twitter.com/71Xqm2mHIW — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 7, 2019