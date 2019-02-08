Farage ready to lead The Brexit Party

Posted on

A new party aiming to struggle for Article 50 implementation and subsequent withdrawal of the UK from the European Union in accordance with the result of the referendum has been registered with the Electoral Commission today by the Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage, 

The group, called “The Brexit Party“, could attract Conservative activists disillusioned with Prime minister Theresa May handling of the withdrawal.

The party could start activities if EU departure is delayed from its scheduled date of March 29, with ex-UKIP  chair Nigel Farage likely to seek a return to leadership.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph  Mr.Farage claimed “a significant amount of money has been pledged to the Brexit Party if it is forced to take part in an election”.

The engine is running,” he wrote. “In defence of democracy, we stand ready for battle.”

