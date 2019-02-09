Guaido doesn’t exclude foreign intervention
The self-proclaimed US-backed ‘president’ of Venezuela Juan Guaido has claimed he would not rule out the possibility of ‘authorizing’ a foreign military intervention to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
Juan Guaido told AFP he would do “everything that is necessary” in order to “save human lives” – not ruling out the admittedly “controversial subject” of calling on foreign powers, and the United States in particular, to intervene militarily in Venezuela to remove Nicolas Maduro from power.