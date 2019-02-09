Guaido doesn’t exclude foreign intervention

The self-proclaimed US-backed ‘president’ of Venezuela Juan Guaido has claimed he would not rule out the possibility of ‘authorizing’ a foreign military intervention to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

#UPDATE Venezuelan National Assembly president Juan Guaido told AFP he would do "everything that is necessary… to save human lives," although he acknowledged that a US intervention is "a very controversial subject" https://t.co/9eBQH56aAN — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 8, 2019

Juan Guaido told AFP he would do “everything that is necessary” in order to “save human lives” – not ruling out the admittedly “controversial subject” of calling on foreign powers, and the United States in particular, to intervene militarily in Venezuela to remove Nicolas Maduro from power.

Venezuela's self-proclaimed acting leader Juan Guaido refused to rule out Friday the possibility of authorizing a US intervention to help force President Nicolas Maduro from power and alleviate a humanitarian crisis. #AFPphoto by @YuriYurisky pic.twitter.com/RxJnhPyplu — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) February 8, 2019