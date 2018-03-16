Russia to investigate Yulia Skripal’ and Nikolai Glushkov cases

Russian investigators made public they had opened a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of Yulia Skripal (RF citizen) and late Nikolai Glushkov murder and are ready to cooperate with the UK authorities.

The Investigative Committee of Russia @sledcom_rf opens criminal cases over attempted murder of Yulia Skripal and murder of Nikolai Glushkov pic.twitter.com/a5nhK1qjB2 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 16, 2018

They also opened a murder investigation into the death of Nikolai Glushkov, a former associate of the late tycoon Boris Berezovsky. Glushkov, 68, was discovered dead (12/03/2018) in south-west London. British police said they were treating Glushkov’s death as unexplained, but did not think it was linked to the attack on the Skripals.

A few days later Scotland Yard launched a murder investigation into the death of the Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov after receiving a pathologist’s report that gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.

UK police launch murder investigation after death of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov in south-west London https://t.co/hOL7dbj5hF — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 16, 2018

The Met police’s counter-terrorism command, which has led the investigation from the outset, was retaining its lead role in the investigation “because of the associations Mr Glushkov is believed to have had”, the force said.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury, nor any evidence that he was poisoned,” the police said in a statement.