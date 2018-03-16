News Ticker

Russian diplomats to leave UK on 20th of March

Posted on March 16, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

Russian ambassador to UK confirms expelled diplomats will leave on March 20, 2018.

The UK this accused Russian government of a chemical-weapons with attack on British soil targeting Sergei Skripal, a former double agent. Any evidence in support of the accusation has yet to be made public. British officials claim that the nerve agent Novichok used against Sripals was invented in the Soviet Union and that Kremlin was culpable either for carrying out the attack or for losing control of this weapon of mass destruction.

About Europe correspondent (781 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: