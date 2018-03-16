Russian diplomats to leave UK on 20th of March

Russian ambassador to UK confirms expelled diplomats will leave on March 20, 2018.

Kremlin spox Peskov: shocking and unforgivable violation of diplomatic norms

The UK this accused Russian government of a chemical-weapons with attack on British soil targeting Sergei Skripal, a former double agent. Any evidence in support of the accusation has yet to be made public. British officials claim that the nerve agent Novichok used against Sripals was invented in the Soviet Union and that Kremlin was culpable either for carrying out the attack or for losing control of this weapon of mass destruction.

Noteworthy: VOA News interviews defector scientist Vil Mirzayanov who coined the term "Novichok agent": "The British could easily have synthesized it on the basis of the formulas that I published in my book in 2008"