Moscow to mirror UK expel of 23 diplomats

Moscow will ‘definitely’ expel British diplomats in wake of UK’s reaction to Skripal case, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said.

Previously Lavrov insisted on respect of international law, and thorough investigation with presenting to Russians an access to the information about the poisoning substance.

Wil Mirzianov, one of two Soviet inventors of unique in its lethal ability “Novichok” chemical weapon, presumably used by assassins of Skripals, immigrated to the USA, where from he gives comments to mass-media. “The formula of the substance remains secret, they could send it with diplomatic courier anywhere, – said Mirzianov, quoted by Medusa media. – They (Skripals) are practically dead, but even if they survive, they will not be able to recover”.