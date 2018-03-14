News Ticker

AUŠTREVIČIUS: Skripal case is Putin’s demonstration of power

Posted on March 14, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Politics // 0 Comments

Petras AUŠTREVIČIUS, MEP (ALDE, Lithuania) comments on double agent Sergei Skripal poisoning, and subsequent eviction of 23 Russian diplomats from London, announced by Prime Minister Theresa May, who called it “a reckless and despicable act”.

Skripal betrayed dozens of Russian agents to Britain before being arrested in Moscow and later jailed in 2006. He was freed under a spy swap deal in 2010 and took refuge in Britain.

ALDE group of European Parliament has been following Sripals case, Guy Verhofstadt called for a “common EU response”.

Skripal betrayed dozens of Russian agents to Britain, tracked, arrested and jailed in 2006. However was pardoned and released under a spy swap deal in 2010 and took refuge in the UK.

About Europe correspondent (778 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: