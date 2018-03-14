AUŠTREVIČIUS: Skripal case is Putin’s demonstration of power

Petras AUŠTREVIČIUS, MEP (ALDE, Lithuania) comments on double agent Sergei Skripal poisoning, and subsequent eviction of 23 Russian diplomats from London, announced by Prime Minister Theresa May, who called it “a reckless and despicable act”.

Skripal betrayed dozens of Russian agents to Britain before being arrested in Moscow and later jailed in 2006. He was freed under a spy swap deal in 2010 and took refuge in Britain.

ALDE group of European Parliament has been following Sripals case, Guy Verhofstadt called for a “common EU response”.

The Russian attack on Britain must be discussed by EU leaders at the summit next week. We need a common European response to this outrage #Skripal #EUCO #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/XfvEnQtzIQ — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 13, 2018

