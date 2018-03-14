UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats

The UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats in response to a nerve toxin attack on a Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, describing the attack as an unlawful use of force by Russia against the United Kingdom.

BREAKING: Theresa May: UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning, biggest expulsion since Cold War. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 14, 2018

May announced that Skripals father and daughter were attacked with Novichok, a Soviet-era military-grade nerve agent.

"A reckless and despicable act": PM's statement to Parliament on the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury. https://t.co/mYtcjCjUPQ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 12, 2018

“Their response demonstrated complete disdain for the gravity of these events,” May said in a statement to parliament.

“They have treated the use of a military-grade nerve agent in Europe with sarcasm, contempt and defiance” May continued.

“There is no alternative conclusion, other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter, and for threatening the lives of other British citizens in Salisbury, including Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey” – May said.

“This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom.”