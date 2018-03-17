23 British diplomats “personae non gratae” in Russia

Twenty three (23) British diplomats have been declared personae non gratae and will be expelled within a week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said in a statement after the British Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow was summoned.

“Twenty three diplomats of the British Embassy in Moscow have been declared personae non gratae and will be expelled within a week’s time. Taking into account the disparity in the number of consulates of the two countries, Russia withdraws permission to open the British Consulate General in St. Petersburg. Related procedures will be carried out in accordance with international law. Due to the unregulated status of the British Council in the Russian Federation it will be dissolved,” the statement said.

